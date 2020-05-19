Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS: RNUGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2020 – ReNeuron Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – ReNeuron Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – ReNeuron Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2020 – ReNeuron Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – ReNeuron Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2020 – ReNeuron Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – ReNeuron Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2020 – ReNeuron Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – ReNeuron Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

ReNeuron Group stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. ReNeuron Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

