Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Recordati SpA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Recordati in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recordati’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

RCDTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Recordati from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recordati from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Recordati stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. Recordati has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

About Recordati

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

