Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trevali Mining Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.10 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.21.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

