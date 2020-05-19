Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

