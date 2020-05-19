Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bandwidth (BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Bandwidth is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth.com, Inc. provides cloud-based communications platform for enterprises primarily in the United States. The Company offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, managed network and conferencing services. Bandwidth.com, Inc. is based in RALEIGH, United States. “

5/1/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $99.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Bandwidth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth.com, Inc. provides cloud-based communications platform for enterprises primarily in the United States. The Company offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, managed network and conferencing services. Bandwidth.com, Inc. is based in RALEIGH, United States. “

4/23/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Bandwidth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2020 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

BAND stock opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,545.00 and a beta of 0.66. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,627 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,088,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

