Raymond James Weighs in on Emera Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMA. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.50.

Emera stock opened at C$52.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.47. Emera has a 12 month low of C$42.12 and a 12 month high of C$60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

