Raymond James Comments on Sienna Senior Living Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

SIA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Sunday. CIBC cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.66.

Shares of SIA opened at C$10.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.52. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$20.35. The company has a market cap of $731.22 million and a PE ratio of 96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 841.36%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

