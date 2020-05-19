Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT)

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Slate Retail REIT in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

