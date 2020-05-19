Ramaco Resources Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of METC opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

