Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.50. Qumu shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 17,300 shares traded.

QUMU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of $31.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qumu Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu by 17.2% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

