Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Lifted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

