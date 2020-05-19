Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,566 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $27,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $111.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $94,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,445.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,612. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

