Qredit (XQR) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market capitalization of $289,909.87 and $1,085.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

