Qiwi (QIWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Qiwi to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Qiwi has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.87 by ($0.13). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qiwi to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QIWI stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $754.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QIWI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

