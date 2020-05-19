Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.45 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$7.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The firm has a market cap of $622.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

