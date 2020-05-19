Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Issued By DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.