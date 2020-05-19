Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of ASH opened at $61.46 on Monday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,403,000 after purchasing an additional 466,628 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 22.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 404,657 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ashland Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,274,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

