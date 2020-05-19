Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 59.23% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.52 million.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $13.50 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.98 million and a P/E ratio of -51.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 548,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 526,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Revolve Group by 710.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas purchased 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

