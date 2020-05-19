Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

PNC opened at $97.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

