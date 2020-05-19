Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Reduced by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.35 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

EIF opened at C$21.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $750.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.61.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

