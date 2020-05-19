Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Venator Materials PLC Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Venator Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $32,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Venator Materials by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Venator Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

