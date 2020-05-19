Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tilray Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilray in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TLRY. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.52.

Tilray stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $968.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.29.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tilray by 69.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

