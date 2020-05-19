Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $929.98 million and a PE ratio of -51.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 59.23%.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,219,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

