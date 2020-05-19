Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Reduced by Analyst

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $31.13 on Monday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

