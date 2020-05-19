Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPD’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPD from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPD from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $57.00 on Monday. PPD has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64.

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million.

