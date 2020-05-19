Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PGT Innovations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $667.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

