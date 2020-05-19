Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd Cut by Raymond James (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$2.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 22.15 and a current ratio of 22.29. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.75.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Robert Martin Friedland bought 70,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$161,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,322,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,942,285.90.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

