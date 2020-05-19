Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

ARCC stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

