Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FULC. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $390.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock worth $274,875.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 410,689 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,239,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

