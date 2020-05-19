Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Issued By Piper Sandler

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

