Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCRR. BidaskClub raised shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,420,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 143,459 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 17,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $116,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil W. Gibson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $339,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,491 shares of company stock valued at $482,467. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

