Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09).

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 62,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $1,631,192.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,047,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $69,639.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,019.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,101 shares of company stock worth $4,759,159 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 905,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 448,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 437,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

