Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report released on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

