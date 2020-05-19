Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $114.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE OSW opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.14% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other Haymaker Acquisition news, Director Leonard I. Fluxman acquired 75,000 shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $387,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

