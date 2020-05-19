Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Dillard’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.75). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of DDS opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $637.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.94. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 246.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

