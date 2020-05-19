Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cabot Microelectronics’ FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

CCMP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.22. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,904,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,083,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,722,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 367,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 210,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $21,446,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

