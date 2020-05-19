Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lowered by Oppenheimer

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BioLife Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

BLFS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $158,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,170. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

