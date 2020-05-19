Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cisco Systems, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.