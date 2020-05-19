Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Income Fund Issued By Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65.
Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.22 million.
TSE BYD opened at C$200.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.32. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$231.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48.
Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.