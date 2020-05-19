Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Income Fund Issued By Cormark (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.22 million.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$163.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Sunday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$220.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Sunday. CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$203.00.

TSE BYD opened at C$200.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.32. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$231.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48.

