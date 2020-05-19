Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

