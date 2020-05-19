ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,347,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 180,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 28,197 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,620,000.

BBN stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

