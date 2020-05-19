ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 455 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

NYSE BA opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

