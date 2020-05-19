ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,386.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,260.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,327.79. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.