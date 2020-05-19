ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $183.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $190.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.28.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

