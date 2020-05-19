ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,340,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $44,893,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 119,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Shares of BAX opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

