ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,479,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after buying an additional 287,073 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,809 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.74.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.