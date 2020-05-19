ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

PALL stock opened at $194.03 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $273.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

