ProVise Management Group LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QCOM stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.