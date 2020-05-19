ProVise Management Group LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.05.

NYSE STZ opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.11, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

