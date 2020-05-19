ProVise Management Group LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

